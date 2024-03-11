Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 117,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

