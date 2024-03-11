Orion (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Orion has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Orion’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 1,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

