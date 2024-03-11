Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 91769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Oroco Resource Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$90.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49.

About Oroco Resource

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.