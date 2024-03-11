Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $6,381.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,094.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.00616255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00145968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00052554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00201594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00159173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,057,484 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.