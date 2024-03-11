PAAL AI Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $673.76 million and $9.70 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,662,810 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 798,662,810 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.78359572 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $11,294,055.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

