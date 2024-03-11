Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,342 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

