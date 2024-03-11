Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.36. 269,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 761,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 6.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

