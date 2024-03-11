PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $137.51 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $137.51 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 181.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.65939557 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,529,642.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

