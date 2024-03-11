Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.17 on Monday, hitting $285.37. 3,275,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,746. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $27,810,132. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

