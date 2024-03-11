Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,041 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 129,095 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $127,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $27,810,132 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,271. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

