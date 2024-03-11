PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,262,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 225,473 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

