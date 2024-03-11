Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 71,480 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 71,480 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 5.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $25,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded up $10.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.64. 14,772,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,277,054. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $271.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.74 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.