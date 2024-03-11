Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.64. 10,029,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 16,816,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

