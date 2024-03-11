Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 20.63, but opened at 20.15. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.10, with a volume of 5,110 shares traded.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is 20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.21.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.