Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 20.63, but opened at 20.15. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.10, with a volume of 5,110 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is 20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.21.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
