Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark downgraded Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

Shares of POU opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

