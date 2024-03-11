Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Trading Down 4.9 %

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

TSE:PLC opened at C$18.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.90. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$635.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.