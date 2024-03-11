Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.07.

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded down $6.48 on Monday, reaching $530.87. The company had a trading volume of 189,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,582. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $543.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.92 and its 200 day moving average is $441.88. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.