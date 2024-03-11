Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stake Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,163 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Paycor HCM worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

