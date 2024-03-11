PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.89. 3,328,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,405,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

