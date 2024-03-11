PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

PDD opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. PDD has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

