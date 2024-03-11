PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

PDSB stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

