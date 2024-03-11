Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Acquires A$48,358.07 in Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Simpson bought 460,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,358.07 ($31,401.34).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James (Jim) Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,818.18).
Peel Mining Stock Performance
Peel Mining Company Profile
