Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,670 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAN opened at $54.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

