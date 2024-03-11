Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 10,206 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

