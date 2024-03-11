Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

