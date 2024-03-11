Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

