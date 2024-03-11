Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

