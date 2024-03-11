Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPMGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 409.01, a quick ratio of 544.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,236.16.

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

