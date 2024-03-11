PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

