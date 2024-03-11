Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $218,758,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,327 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.