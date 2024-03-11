PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

PGTI opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

