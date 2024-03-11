Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,549 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $11.51.

Pharming Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

