Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $43,276,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,935. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

