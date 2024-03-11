Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.78 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.