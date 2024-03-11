PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.04 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

