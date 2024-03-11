Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,085. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

