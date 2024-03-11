Piper Sandler Increases MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target to $7.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $2.97 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,906,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MDxHealth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MDxHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

