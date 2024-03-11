Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 16,450,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 49,223,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

