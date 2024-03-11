Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 149,587 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,587 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $68,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,420,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 20,480.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 132,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 3,225.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.42. 225,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.91. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,148.84 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

