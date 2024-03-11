Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 1,028,104 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up approximately 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.29% of Pure Storage worth $144,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.4 %

PSTG stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.02. 2,255,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.29, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

