Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 242,537 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,537 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Snowflake worth $101,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Snowflake by 4.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,295 shares of company stock valued at $103,317,155. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

SNOW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.55. 3,889,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,740. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

