Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 34,809 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.96% of Teradata worth $42,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $38.30. 363,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

