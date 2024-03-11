Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.21% of Biogen worth $77,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.10. 465,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,146. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.35 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

