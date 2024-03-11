Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.22% of Chubb worth $188,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.77. 886,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

