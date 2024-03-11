Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,703 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 327,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 1,733,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,555,939 shares of company stock worth $48,661,119 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.