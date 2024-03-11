Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,789 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $106,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $80.96. 2,865,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,066. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

