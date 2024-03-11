Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 111,471 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $64,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,052. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.88.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

