Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 5.13% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $66,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 254,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

