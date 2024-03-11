Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $115.27 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,725 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $115,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $15.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $683.72. 435,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,858. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

