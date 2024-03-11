Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $57.31 Million Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 4.23% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $57,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 241,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,895 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.